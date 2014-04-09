A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics shows that millions of Americans still struggle to pay their medical bills, but the numbers are improving.

In the first six months of 2011, 21.7 percent of Americans, or 57.6 million people, reported having problems paying medical bills. In the first half of 2013, that number decreased to 19.8 percent, or 52.8 million people.

The numbers show that those under 18 are more likely to struggle with health bills—or be part of a family that struggles with these bills—than adults between the ages of 18 and 65. Still, the number of young people with medical-debt problems decreased from 23.7 percent in 2011 to 21.3 percent in 2013.

The survey defined “family” broadly, including households consisting of one person and, in some cases, households that comprised people who were not related or married to each other. Medical bills included those for doctors, dentists, hospitals, therapists, medications, equipment, nursing homes, and home care.

The report found that of those struggling to pay bills, 14.1 percent had private insurance, 24.7 percent had public coverage, and 34.3 percent had no insurance.

Now, under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more than 7.1 million people have signed up for private healthcare coverage or Medicaid, potentially decreasing the number of Americans struggling with medical expenses over time. But not everyone is optimistic that the new law will reduce the nation’s high burden of medical bills.

