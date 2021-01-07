Share on Pinterest The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered worsening symptoms for many who are living with anxiety or depression, while simultaneously making it more difficult to get treatment. Justin Case/Getty Images

Prescription fills for depression and anxiety peaked in 2020.

Symptoms of depression and anxiety have worsened during the pandemic.

There are ways to help with the cost of depression and anxiety medications.

The pandemic has caused mental strain for many people across the world. And for those living with anxiety and depression, the impact is harsh.

According to a report from GoodRx, prescription fills for depression and anxiety drugs reached an all-time peak in 2020.

The survey of 1,000 Americans who have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression found that 63 percent of people reported their anxiety or depression symptoms were “worse” or “much worse” during the COVID-19 pandemic than they were before.

“Living through a stressful situation, such as financial insecurity, family upheaval, trauma, loss, or of course, the current COVID-19 pandemic can certainly be a trigger for worsening symptoms of depression and anxiety. For folks already managing their anxiety and/or depression, life stressors can tip the balance from healthy functioning to poor mental health,” Sasha Guttentag, PhD, a research scientist at GoodRx, told Healthline.

Deborah Serani, PsyD, psychologist and professor at Adelphi University, says negative life events are the number one trigger that causes relapse or a worsening of symptoms of anxiety and depression.

In the GoodRx survey, the most commonly reported experiences related to the COVID-19 pandemic were difficulty with motivation to eat healthy and exercise, which are two important factors for alleviating depression and anxiety symptoms.

“During times of crisis, self-care is often difficult to maintain. Because many of us are busy keeping the fires in our lives from spreading, we’re usually too fatigued to practice mindful eating, exercise or other refueling activities,” said Serani.

She suggests delegating chores to others, limiting doing too much in a day, and making the promise to do one self-soothing activity a day, such as taking a bath, drinking a cup of tea, taking a nap, or practicing deep breathing for 5 minutes.

When it comes to exercise, Guttentag points out that a small amount of exercise releases chemicals in the brain that automatically improve mood.

“Many people may not find it feasible to maintain their pre-pandemic exercise routines, and that’s okay. Regular exercise can still be beneficial for your mental health, even if it’s something as simple as going for a walk each day or taking 5 minutes to stretch or do some yoga poses. Hobbies like gardening can also count as exercise,” she said.

For those who are finding it more difficult to make healthy eating choices, consider starting with small changes.

“For instance, if you find yourself stress eating at home, try to stock up on healthy snack options and swap out processed foods for natural alternatives with more nutritional benefits,” Guttentag said.

Despite all the stress that the pandemic brings, there are ways to help manage your mental health during COVID-19. Consider these 12 simple tips: