Share on Pinterest Infant swings seen here are being recalled. Photo Provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Over 2 million infant swings and rockers are being recalled over strangulation risk.

4moms and the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall this week.

The products being recalled include the MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rockers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 4moms, a manufacturer of products for young children, has issued a recall of their MamaRoo Baby Swing (versions 1.0 through 4.0), and RockaRoo Baby Rockers. The 4moms recall affects two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers, according to the CPSC. The company said that the recalled swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon between January 2010 and August 2022.

Strangulation risk This recall addresses a potential danger when a 4moms swing or rocker is not in use. Restraint straps on these products may dangle below the seat and crawling infants could become entangled, posing a risk of strangulation. “When the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can dangle below the seat and crawling infants can become entangled in the dangling straps, posing a strangulation hazard,” the company said in a press release. The company said they’ve received two reports of “entanglement incidents” that involved infants becoming caught by the strap under an unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after crawling beneath the seat. One incident resulted in the death of a 10-month-old by asphyxiation, and the other was a 10-month-old who experienced bruising to the neck before being rescued by a caregiver. “No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported,” the company noted in the press release.

Sleeping in swings and rockers could also impede breathing Kecia Gaither, MD, MPH, FACOG, double board-certified in OB/GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine, and Director of Perinatal Services/Maternal Fetal Medicine at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx, told Healthline these devices can help but must be used with caution. She explained that while a rocker or swing can give parents a rest from holding and carrying their infant, it’s not intended for a baby to sleep in. “As their unsupported heads can drop forward and impede breathing,” Dr. Gaither warned.

Identifying the recalled products 4moms said that the model number is located on the bottom of the device and that the recall only includes those MamaRoo models using a 3-point harness. This includes versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). According to 4moms, the MamaRoo model using a 5-point harness is not included in the recall. To identify the recalled RockaRoo baby rocker, the company said there is an analog knob and power button to control the range of motion on the base, and the model number 4M-012 can be seen on the bottom of the unit. The recalled products can be easily repaired. 4moms is making available a strap fastener that will secure the dangling straps when the swing or rocker isn’t being used. The fasteners are free and will be sent to affected consumers on request. Owners of the recalled products can email safetyandrecall@4moms.com, call the 4moms recall hotline at 877-870-7390, or order the fastener online through their website.

Using baby swings and rockers safely Gaither said to begin by carefully reading the manufacturer’s information, and then ensuring your child matches the age and weight recommendations. She recommended that parents look for a Rocker with an easy-to-remove and wash cover, “Preferably organic nontoxic materials, like cotton,’ she said. Gaither said important factors to consider when purchasing one of these products includes: Portability

Sturdiness, with a skid-proof base such that it can’t move or tip over

That it’s comfortable for baby, with secure straps to hold baby safely

Avoiding strangulation risks at home According to Mary Aitken, MD, chair of pediatrics with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston any device with straps, strings, or other cords can pose a strangulation hazard. “Pillows, padding, and other items in the bed can pose a suffocation risk, leading to a recent ban on crib bumpers,” Dr. Aitken said. “Necklaces, pacifiers attached with cords, or clothing with drawstrings should be avoided.” She added that another significant hazard is cords from window blinds and draperies. “Cordless window coverings are advised, and cribs should be kept away from windows,” Aitken said. She recommended that parents visit healthychildren.org to find more ways to make baby’s room safe.