New research finds that most U.S. adults overestimate the quality of their diet and mistakenly believe their food choices are healthier than they actually are. New research indicates that most people are not able to accurately assess the quality of their diet.

Most think they eat more healthier foods than they really do.

The ones who are the most accurate, however, are the ones who maintain a less healthy diet.

Your overall pattern of eating is what matters the most, experts say.

Nutrition experts say there is room for an occasional indulgence as long as you are eating healthy foods most of the time. When asked whether they are eating a healthy diet, many people are quick to say they think they are eating pretty well. However, a new study indicates that they may not be as accurate as they think they are. Most people studied had a hard time assessing the quality of their diet, according to lead author, Jessica L. Thomson, PhD, a research epidemiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service in the Southeast Area. However, those who were able to most accurately assess the quality of their diet were those who perceived it to be less healthy. In those cases, they were almost always correct. Thomson will be presenting her team’s findings this week at Nutrition 2022 Live Online, which is being held on June 14-16 at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

“How healthy is your diet?” The research team’s goal was to learn whether that one simple question could be used as a screening tool for nutrition studies, rather than the more detailed questionnaires that are generally used. “We felt it was important to study whether adults can accurately assess the quality of their diet because a simple self-assessment tool may be useful when designing nutrition interventions,” said Thomson. “Of course, such a tool would only be useful if perceptions are accurate,” she added. To conduct their study, they used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). NHANES is a nationally-representative survey of American adults which is done every two years. People who take part in the survey must complete 24-hour dietary recall questionnaires, as well as rating the overall quality of their diet. They are asked to rate it as either poor, fair, good, very good, or excellent. The information provided was used by Thomson and her colleagues to rank the quality of people’s diets. What the researchers found after examining the data was that the scores calculated by the researchers based on people’s reported food intake was significantly different from how people rated their dietary quality themselves. In fact, out of 9,700 people, about 85 percent of them (about 8,000 people) got it wrong. Further, out of those people who inaccurately assessed how good their diet was, nearly 99 percent of them felt their diet was better than it really was. The people who did the best at rating the quality of their diet were those who rated it as poor. These people were correct 97 percent of the time. On the other hand, only 1-18 percent of people in the four other categories were on the mark in how they perceived their nutritional intake.