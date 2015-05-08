Lyme disease outbreaks are already being reported this spring, and experts say there’s a long way to go before we grasp the scope and impact of this serious tick-borne illness. In the early 1990s, Dr. Neil Spector began experiencing odd symptoms. At times, his heart would beat 200 times a minute. He also suffered crippling fatigue and had “brain fog” so intense he once gave a lecture and had no recollection of it. Blood tests showed his body was producing high levels of antibodies, but specialists couldn’t determine what was triggering his immune system’s response. “It said my body was mounting a defense against something,” Spector told Healthline. “They just kept chalking it up to stress.” More symptoms began appearing — slow heartbeat, arthritis pain, and burning in his heels — but experts dismissed Spector’s theory that they could be signs of Lyme disease, the most common vector-borne infection in humans. Spector’s symptoms began right after he moved from Boston to Miami, but Lyme disease is uncommon in Florida. Spector said he doesn’t remember ever having the trademark bulls-eye rash of Lyme disease. Spector, an associate professor of oncology at the Duke University School of Medicine, had no formal training in Lyme disease, but that changed as he searched for an explanation for his symptoms. “Unfortunately, I had to learn more about the disease than I ever cared to know,” he said. “I could have dropped dead at any moment. During that time, I developed two cancer drugs and traveled the world.” Initial tests gave false-positive results, but later tests confirmed that Spector’s symptoms were caused by Lyme disease. He was given an aggressive course of intravenous antibiotics for three months.

“I don’t think I have Lyme disease anymore, but the damage to my heart was already done by the time I was diagnosed,” he said. By 2009, only 10 percent of Spector’s heart was functioning and he underwent a life-saving heart transplant. He recently completed his second half marathon in six months, and detailed his story in the book, “Gone in a Heartbeat: a Physician’s Search for True Healing.” Spector urges patients to be their own best advocates, just as he did as a medical insider. “I just don’t think we understand chronic Lyme disease, and the only people suffering are the patients. Nothing in medicine is black and white,” he said. “There’s a significant portion of patients who fall through the cracks of the medical system.” Get the Facts: What Is Lyme Disease? »

Diagnosis and Treatment of Lyme Lag Behind About 36 hours after a tick has found a host, up to 80 percent of infected people develop a rash similar to a bulls-eye — a solid center with a ring around it. Other symptoms that can develop in the coming weeks include fever, chills, aches, and pains. Doctors diagnose Lyme disease by taking into account a patient’s exposure to ticks, an inventory of symptoms, and a three-part blood test. But the current tests are only effective several weeks after the initial infection, according to the CDC . Dr. Gary Wormser, a professor of medicine at New York Medical College, saw his first case of Lyme disease in 1981 in Westchester County. Since then, he’s become an expert on tick-borne diseases. He said results from the three-part blood test aren’t foolproof, which is why clinical judgement is so important before treating for Lyme disease. A 10-day course of standard antibiotics (doxycycline, cefuroxime, or amoxicillin) is typically enough to treat most early Lyme infections. But with potential adverse effects associated with antibiotics — disrupted gut flora, allergic reactions, and drug-resistant bacteria — doctors must be judicious when prescribing them, Wormser said. “There are lots of reasons why you might want to give an antibiotic, but you don’t,” he said. There is currently no vaccine against Lyme disease for humans, although there is one available for dogs. In 1998, the company now known as GlaxoSmithKline licensed the first Lyme vaccine for humans, LYMERix. They withdrew it from the market in 2001 amid negative press coverage, poor sales, and lawsuits over short-term adverse reactions. “Low demand for the vaccine and its subsequent withdrawal from the market represent a loss of a powerful tool for Lyme disease prevention,” a 2007 article in journal Epidemiology & Infection concluded. A European biotechnology company is developing a new vaccine that acts similarly to LYMERix. Read More: Chronic Lyme Disease Debate Reaches Washington, D.C.»