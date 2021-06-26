Share on Pinterest Experts say you should do a full-body check for ticks on yourself, children, and pets after hiking or camping. Johner Images/Getty Images Experts are expecting an increase in Lyme disease cases this year as people return to the outdoors.

They note that ticks generally live in grassy and bushy areas, so they recommend people stay in the middle of trails when hiking.

They also advise doing a full-body check for ticks when you return home and carefully remove any you see on your skin. Dr. Neal Shipley warns the United States will see an uptick in Lyme disease this year. Yes, he did mean to make that pun. That’s because experts are expecting an increase in tick-borne illness this summer for many reasons. “First, people have spent the last 12 to 15 months staying indoors and the negative psychological effects of social isolation on adults and children are very real,” Shipley, the medical director at GoHealth Urgent Care in New York, told Healthline. “The ‘cure’ is right in front of us: getting outdoors and doing all the things we couldn’t do last summer, such as camping, gardening, hiking, going to the beach with friends, and having a picnic in the park.” However, Shipley warns that “all of these activities could put you at risk for a tick bite if you don’t take the proper precautions.”

What you should know about ticks Ticks are bloodsucking arachnids that can be as small as the head of a pin or as large as a pencil eraser. With eight legs, they look like a smaller version of a spider. They can range in color from reddish-brown to black. As they engorge themselves on blood, they grow and can turn a greenish-blue color. Ticks also can carry disease via viruses, bacteria, and parasites, according to Dr. David Cutler, a family practitioner at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “Tick exposure can occur year-round, but ticks are most active during warmer months, April through September,” Cutler told Healthline. “Know where to expect ticks: grassy, bushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals. Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.”

What to know about tick-borne illnesses Tick-related illnesses are already on the rise, says Dr. Jyotsna Shah, the president and laboratory director of IGeneX Inc. “While we have a long way to go, there is a larger general awareness of Lyme disease in the medical community, and doctors now know how to test for it,” Shah told Healthline. “Not only is our lab testing a record number of patients this year, but we have also seen an increase in the number of ticks tested compared to last year.” Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) . Typical symptoms include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. A few weeks of antibiotics can successfully beat Lyme disease if the infection is caught early. Otherwise, long-term symptoms can set in. Experts also note Lyme isn’t the only disease ticks transmit to humans. “The number of diseases spread by ticks is second only to the number of diseases spread by mosquitos,” says Dr. David Claborn, the director of the Master of Public Health program at Missouri State University. “They include tularemia, ehrlichiosis, babesiosis, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Q fever, Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, Powassan virus, and more.” “Symptoms for these diseases can range from relatively mild febrile illnesses to hemorrhage, blindness, and death,” Claborn told Healthline. “In the United States, the biggest risk is due to Lyme disease but ehrlichiosis is probably more common than most people think, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be very serious.”