More than 230,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with lung cancer every year.

The 5-year survivability rate has improved, but it’s still below other cancers.

Experts say that’s because too many cancers are diagnosed in later stages.

People with lung cancer who are treated in early stages have a significantly higher survivability than people who are treated in later stages.

This week, there’s some encouraging news — but also a reality check — when it comes to lung cancer.

The new “State of Lung Cancer” report from the American Lung Association finds that the 5-year survival rate for people diagnosed with lung cancer increased by 14 percent nationally.

The 2021 report found that 23 percent of people with lung cancer remained alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

“There has been much progress in the treatment of lung cancer with immunotherapy and targeted therapeutics,” Dr. Osita Onugha, a thoracic surgeon and assistant professor of thoracic surgery at Saint John’s Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline.

“This has improved survival for late stage primary lung cancer and is also being used for some early stage lung cancers.”

However, that still means that more than 3 out of 4 people diagnosed with lung cancer don’t survive more than 5 years.

The survival rate for lung cancer remains among the lowest for any type of cancer. And lung cancer survivability remains lower among People of Color.

“The report highlights important news — more people are surviving lung cancer. However, it also underscores the fact that, sadly, health disparities persist for Communities of Color,” said Harold Wimmer, national president and CEO of the American Lung Association, in a press statement.

He noted that the 5-year survival rate is 20 percent in Communities of Color and 18 percent for Black Americans.

“The lack of improvement in lung cancer survival in People of Color is not a problem unique to lung cancer,” Onugha said. “Virtually every study that has looked at segmented data based on race has found racial inequalities in medical care. Racial inequality is a healthcare system problem and not a lack of awareness problem.”

Onugha said that improving cancer survivability for Communities of Color will require better access to care with steps, ranging from better transportation options so people can reach providers to increasing the number of doctors serving these communities.

“Second, the medical workforce needs to be more diverse,” Onugha said. “The literature demonstrates that diverse physician groups lead to better care for everyone.”