Richie and his team arrived at this conclusion after examining data from the Third National Examination and Nutritional Health Survey.

According to John Richie , PhD, a professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine, a lower protein diet may be your ticket to better metabolic health.

Are you looking to reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes?

In their study , they looked at data from 11,576 people.

The study participants were interviewed about what they’d eaten in the past 24 hours. Then, the team used the U.S. Department of Agriculture Survey Nutrient Database to calculate their nutrient intakes.

Their blood was also analyzed for various cardiometabolic disease biomarkers.

Cardiometabolic diseases include such conditions as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Abnormalities in certain blood tests — such as cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, and insulin — are associated with an increased risk for cardiometabolic disease.

A cardiometabolic disease risk score was assigned to each person based on their test results.

The researchers found that people whose diets contained fewer sulfur amino acids had lower risk scores.

Sulfur amino acids are a type of amino acid found in protein-rich foods like meat, dairy, nuts, and soy.

Richie says it’s not currently known how sulfur amino acids impact cardiometabolic disease.

He believes that they might trigger certain pathways in cells which control how nutrients like carbohydrates and fats are metabolized.

According to Richie, his team’s work could help establish a recommended intake level for sulfur amino acids.

The researchers found that the average sulfur amino acid intake among the study participants was almost 2 1/2 times higher than what’s currently recommended by the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Medicine.

This is due to the fact that Americans tend to eat a large amount of meat and dairy, according to Xiang Gao, associate professor and director of the nutritional epidemiology lab at the Penn State University, who co-authored the study.

Based on this, it appears that reduced consumption of meat and dairy would be advisable for many people.

Richie also recommends eating more fruits and vegetables to “dilute” total protein intake.