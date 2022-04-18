Rare “low-severity” side effects such as fatigue, lymph node swelling, and nausea are more common after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine boosters than with regular doses, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.

While vaccine boosters help protect everyone against serious illness, some people may experience some symptom-like side effects.

Your protection against COVID-19 begins to wane after initial vaccine doses, making booster shots necessary for maintaining immunity.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified its guidance on intervals between the initial two doses of COVID-19 shots.

It expanded the interval to 8 weeks for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for most people 12 years and older. A shorter interval of 3 to 4 weeks is still recommended for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised as well as adults 65 years and older. People who live in communities with high levels of COVID-19 cases are also urged to consider the shorter time period

Dr. Michael Daignault, the chief medical advisor at Reliant Health Services, told Healthline that the CDC’s new recommendation matches what doctors have been advocating and what Canada and European Union countries already recognize that the interval between doses is the optimal strategy to ensure a robust and long-lasting immune response against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends getting a booster shot 5 months after completing your primary vaccination series. The agency says a second booster can be administered 4 months after the initial booster for those who are eligible.

Dr. Erika Schwartz, an author and the founder of Evolved Science, notes that the symptoms after a booster are similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 itself. That’s because our immune system is trying to build immunity against COVID-19.

“Immune system reactions usually are signs that our immune system is fighting an infection, whether from the actual disease or [as a reaction to] a vaccine,” Schwartz told Healthline.

Daignault clarifies that side effects after vaccination do not correlate with a stronger immune response, “just as the absence of side effects don’t indicate a poor immunogenic response.”

The side effects seem to increase as more boosters are used. That may be because the individual immune system reacts more strongly with each new shot, explained Schwartz.

However, the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered for less than two years, so scientists are still learning about them.

“This is a very new type of vaccine and the data is not extensive or long enough to explain what is going on,” she noted.