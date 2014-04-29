Cholesterol in immune cells may be what allows the HIV virus to spread in the body. Some people have naturally low cholesterol in these cells and can withstand the virus for years.

A more than 30-year-long study is revealing further clues about how HIV hijacks the immune system.

Research published today in mBio, the journal of the American Society for Microbiology, provides yet another theory to explain why a very small number of people with HIV are slow to develop AIDS. Even without medication, some people with HIV can go a decade or longer without enough immune system damage to cause serious illness.

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health analyzed data and biological samples from 16 HIV-positive men over the course of 11 years. Eight of them, even without medication, showed little disease progression. The other half showed normal progression.

Among the slowly progressing patients, called “nonprogressors,” the researchers found low levels of cholesterol in immune system cells called dendritic cells. They believe that the cholesterol-deprived dendritic cells, which transfer HIV to T-cells, may not be able to do their job. If HIV cannot get to the body’s T-cells, also known as CD4 helper cells, the virus has no way to replicate, the scientists hypothesize.

None of the study participants were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, known as statins. The low cholesterol in their immune system cells was the natural result of their genetic makeup.

