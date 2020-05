Share on Pinterest At least 2.7 million people in the United States live with atrial fibrillation. Getty Images

A large-scale study of diet and heart complications might make those watching their waistline think twice about foregoing that plate of pasta.

After reviewing thousands of medical records, researchers say they found a connection between low-carb diets and the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib), one of the most common types of irregular heartbeats.

At least 2.7 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with the condition, according to the American Heart Association.

The arrthymia sometimes lasts for a few hours or days. In other cases, it can be ongoing.

People who have AFib often feel nauseated, dizzy, weak, very tired, or short of breath.

Individuals with AFib also are five times more likely to have a stroke and are at risk for a heart attack.

The study’s findings will be presented this weekend at the annual conference of the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

Although trendy weight loss plans such as the ketogenic (keto) and Atkins diets have long touted minimizing calories from grains, legumes, added sugars, and starchy vegetables, the study cautioned against taking these approaches.

“The long-term effect of carbohydrate restriction is still controversial, especially with regard to its influence on cardiovascular disease,” Xiaodong Zhuang, MD, PhD, a cardiologist at the hospital affiliated with Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, China , said in a statement. “Considering the potential influence on arrhythmia, our study suggests this popular weight control method should be recommended cautiously.”