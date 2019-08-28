A new study has found that handgrip strength may be associated with cognitive decline.

Further studies are needed to find out how the two may be related.

The study underlines previous findings on the benefits of physical exercise in trying to reduce the risk of age-related cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

The number of factors that may be tied to an increased likelihood of dementia and other forms of cognitive impairment is continuing to grow.

Handgrip strength — a measure of how strongly someone can grip something and an indication of the health of their hands and arms — may be another thing to add to the list.

In a new study, researchers have concluded that poor grip strength may be an indicator of cognitive impairment, which can be a sign of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Each 5 kilogram reduction in grip strength — for reference, a 30-year-old man has a grip strength of about 40 kg on average — was associated with an 18 percent greater chance of severe cognitive impairment, the study stated.

The researchers concluded that doctors might consider looking at grip strength in assessments of cognitive function.

However, the question is still unsettled on how important grip strength may be in predicting cognitive decline relative to other factors, including some that might cause both reduced grip strength and reduced cognitive abilities simultaneously.

“I’d personally encourage physicians to include grip strength is assessing cognitive function,” said Ryan McGrath, PhD, a professor at North Dakota State University’s College of Human Sciences and Education and lead author of the new study. “But as a field we might not quite be there yet.”

McGrath added that, regardless, measuring grip strength could be included in routine health assessments of older patients.

“It’s a simple, noninvasive measure — just grasping and squeezing,” he told Healthline.

But he added that further studies are needed since grip strength appears to be associated with both the muscular system and the neural system.

“It’s associated with quite a bit,” McGrath said.

That makes the connection between grip strength and cognitive decline a bit less clear.

“Low handgrip strength is associated with cognitive impairment, but it could be the other way around,” he said. “So there might be a third factor, such as age.”

The goal of future studies would be to find out what those factors are, he said.

This study isn’t the first to find a link between grip strength and cognitive decline.