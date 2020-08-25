Share on Pinterest Experts say it can be more difficult to lose weight by dieting, but it can produce the same metabolic benefits as gastric bypass surgery. Getty Images

Researchers say weight loss has the same health benefits, whether it’s achieved through surgery or dieting.

They note excess weight can lead to chronic inflammation, type 2 diabetes, and a higher risk for heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Experts say it’s important to focus on eating mindfully, drinking water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages, and consuming smaller portions of food.

Gastric bypass surgery has been seen in the past as one of the most effective therapies in treating or reversing type 2 diabetes.

And now we know why.

It isn’t the surgery itself, as was once presumed, but the resulting weight loss.

Experts say this means major weight loss through dieting produces the same beneficial metabolic effects as surgery-induced weight loss.

That contention is at the heart of a new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Researchers studied people with obesity and type 2 diabetes who had undergone gastric bypass surgery and then lost 18 percent of their body weight.

They compared these study participants with others who also had diabetes and obesity but had lost the same percentage of body weight through diet alone.

The health improvements across both groups included lower blood sugar levels throughout the day, improved insulin action in the liver, muscle, and fat tissue, and a reduction in the need for insulin and other diabetes medications.