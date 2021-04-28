Share on Pinterest Experts are learning how a COVID-19 case can lead to long-term health effects. FG Trade/Getty Images

The findings of a new study suggest that even people with mild COVID-19 may develop long-term health complications that go well beyond the lungs.

Experts say there are clear signs of kidney and heart disease that people should be aware of.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid developing COVID-19 and the potential for long-term side effects.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As more people are vaccinated, many of us are increasingly looking toward a future at the end of the pandemic.

But for some people, the long-term complications of the virus will last after the pandemic ends.

Now over a year from the start of the pandemic, the scientific community is learning more about the long-term complications and effects of COVID-19.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature , researchers found that individuals with more severe disease at the start of their illness have a greater risk of long-term complications such as heart and kidney disease secondary to COVID-19.

Through analysis of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs database, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, an assistant professor in the school of medicine at Washington University in Saint Louis, examined the health outcomes of individuals 6 months after having COVID-19.

They found that those who had the virus had a higher risk of several conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and kidney complications.