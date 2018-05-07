Researchers say pregnant women who use acetaminophen products for four weeks or more can increase their unborn child’s risk of autism and ADHD.

Acetaminophen is one of the most common treatments used by pregnant women for pain and fever.

The compound, sold under the brand name Tylenol, is usually considered safe during pregnancy. New evidence suggests prolonged use might have serious effects on unborn children.

A recent Israeli study finds that prolonged use of acetaminophen may be linked to an increased risk of both autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The research was conducted at the University of Jerusalem and involved more than 100,000 women, with a follow-up period of 3 to 11 years.

The study, led by Ilan Matok, PhD, head of the Pharmacoepidemiology Research Lab at the Institute for Drug Research, School of Pharmacy at the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine, as well as doctoral student Reem Masarwa, was published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

The researchers say they found strong evidence that use of acetaminophen for 28 days or more during pregnancy is associated with a 30 percent increase in relative risk for ADHD and a 20 percent increase in relative risk for ASD, compared with women who didn’t take acetaminophen during pregnancy.

Relative risk is when the chance of something happening is compared between two groups and usually expressed as a percentage. However, it doesn’t show the actual odds of something occurring. That’s the absolute risk.

Barry Sears, PhD, author of the New York Times best-selling book “The Zone” and president of the nonprofit Inflammation Research Foundation, told Healthline that while “the relative risk is borderline, it’s still statistically significant. Since ADHD and autism currently affect a large percentage of the population, the absolute increase in risk due to long-term acetaminophen use should definitely still be considered to be of concern.”