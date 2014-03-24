We all know that stress isn’t very good for our overall health. Now researchers have found that stress may cause problems for couples trying to conceive a child.

According to a new study in the journal Human Reproduction, researchers have found that long-term stress may reduce a woman’s ability to get pregnant by as much as 29 percent.

From 2005 to 2009, researchers studied 501 American couples, aged 18 to 40 years old, for up to a year as they tried to conceive or until they became pregnant. The women didn’t have any known fertility problems and they had just started trying to conceive.

Watch: Get the Top Pregnancy Apps for Your Smartphone »

Saliva samples were collected from women enrolled in the study the morning following enrollment and then the morning following their first study-observed menstrual cycle. Specimens were measured for the presence of cortisol and alpha-amylase, which are two biomarkers of stress. TTP was measured in cycles.