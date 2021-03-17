Share on Pinterest Many people report waves of symptoms after having COVID-19. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images COVID-19 long-haulers may experience symptoms such as fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, headache, and loss of taste or smell.

A new poll finds that there may be a specific order for long-term COVID-19 symptoms.

The first symptoms to emerge are often flu-like: fatigue, headache, fever, and chills. For some people, COVID-19, no matter its severity, is a one-and-done event, with symptoms clearing up within 2 to 6 weeks of infection with the coronavirus. For others, the initial illness can be just the beginning of an extended period of complications, sometimes even for people who were only mildly ill due to the infection. Such symptoms may come in waves, cropping up at regular intervals, newly compiled data suggests. COVID-19 long-haulers may experience symptoms such as fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, headache, loss of taste or smell, or other problems long after the coronavirus has left the body, according to the World Health Organization .

What is long-haul COVID-19? Research suggests that 50 to 80 percent of people who recover from COVID-19 experience at least some lingering after-effects 3 months after infection with the coronavirus. Prolonged symptom duration and disability are common in adults hospitalized with a severe form of COVID-19. Patient interviews show that while 65 percent of people who had been released from the hospital after being treated for a severe form of COVID-19 had returned to full health, 35 percent still had not fully recovered more than 2 weeks after being hospitalized. Fatigue, cough, and headache were the most commonly reported problems, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported. British researchers estimated that among all COVID-19 survivors, hospitalized or not, about 10 percent experience long-term health problems. Now, new and preliminary research focusing on nonhospitalized people in California found that 27 percent reported persistent symptoms after 60 days. Women were also more likely to report symptoms. They accounted for 72 percent of COVID-19 long-haulers. Of those with long-term symptoms, nearly one-third had been asymptomatic at the time they tested positive for the coronavirus.