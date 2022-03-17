Share on Pinterest People with long COVID may experience impaired cognition, which impacts memory, language, and reaction times, according to new research. Oxana Pervomay/Stocksy United New research suggests that people with long COVID can experience cognitive difficulties for months.

Recent studies have shown that COVID-19’s impact goes far beyond the lungs. The disease also affects other organs, including the brain.

Scientists are just beginning to understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 and long COVID. In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, researchers found that people with long COVID are experiencing impaired cognition. Participants were tested on memory, language, and reaction times. Long COVID is described as a coronavirus infection with symptoms that last longer than 12 weeks. Between 10 and 25 percent of people who get COVID-19 are believed to have long COVID. But if long COVID is a respiratory disease, how does it affect your brain? And what can you do about it?

Inflammation on the brain Dr. Santosh Kesari, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, and regional medical director of the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California, told Healthline that he wasn’t surprised by the study’s findings. “This issue happens with many infections, like the common flu or urinary tract infections,” Kesari said. “It’s not related to the virus going into the brain, but it’s inflammation. It can happen throughout the body, and that can cause organ dysfunction, including in the brain, which can affect cognition.” While inflammation of the brain may be a relatively common symptom of many diseases, long COVID appears to be different. “Even younger people who typically recover pretty quickly are having these very persistent long-term symptoms from COVID-19,” Kesari said. Inflammation might not be the only effect long COVID has on the brain. Another unrelated study using MRI scans found structural changes in the brains of people with COVID-19. “They saw a reduction in the volume of certain areas of the brain: the olfactory bulb and the hippocampus, which are connected to smell and to memory,” Kesari said.

A long way to go Dr. Thomas Gut, director of the Post-COVID Recovery Center at Staten Island University Hospital, told Healthline that “long COVID is still a poorly understood disease.” Studies such as this one help to shed more light on the disease, but experts agree that more research is needed to confirm these results in a more diverse population. One such expert is Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt, inpatient rehabilitation medical director and pain management medical director at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Orange County, California. “I have concerns with it being a database of information obtained online versus an evaluation by a trained clinician,” Covarrubias-Eckardt told Healthline when asked about the study. Dr. William Holubek, chief medical officer at University Hospital, agreed, noting that there were biases in the makeup of the study’s participants. Indeed, the majority of participants were “of White Northern European ethnicity, had attended college/university, and lived in the United Kingdom,” to quote the study itself. Holubek told Healthline the bias is likely a consequence of “convenience sampling, using only word of mouth, student societies, and social media platforms, resulting in an overwhelmingly large gender bias that is 68 percent women.” More data is needed, but that doesn’t mean these results don’t tell us anything. People with long COVID are still feeling the cognitive effects of the disease. What is the treatment outlook for people experiencing symptoms of long COVID?