Share on Pinterest Paxlovid has proven to be effective in relieving COVID-19 symptoms. Europa Press/C.Lujan.Pool via Getty Images

I t’s estimated that as many as 30 percent of people who’ve had COVID-19 may develop long COVID.

Experts say the symptoms of long COVID may persist for more than 6 months or even years.

Researchers are looking into potential treatments for long COVID.

One method could be antiviral medications such as Paxlovid that now treat initial symptoms of the disease.

Long COVID, a post-viral syndrome characterized by fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and malaise, may affect as many as 3 in 10 people who’ve had COVID-19.

Studies suggest that those symptoms can persist 6 months or more following recovery from the initial illness and there’s concern that some long COVID cases could last years or longer.

In the United States where it’s estimated that nearly 60 percent of the population has contracting COVID-19, including three out of four children, this could create significant hardship if effective treatments are not found.

“Therefore, there are at least 44 million people in the United States suffering from long COVID,” Dr. Jaclyn Leong, DO, co-director of the University of California at Irvine Health COVID Recovery Service, told Healthline.

Furthermore, “symptoms of long COVID vary, meaning we see a wide variety of symptoms that make diagnosis and treatment difficult,” Leong said. “We also see this in ranging ages of patients from teens, young adults, and the elderly. For instance, we often see young, healthy patients prior to getting COVID-19 that may have had a mild case of acute COVID-19 or even asymptomatic, that then subsequently suffer from long COVID.”

The effects of long COVID may also extend to the workforce in general.

A recent survey by Unison found that more than two-thirds of healthcare workers with long COVID returned to work before their symptoms had abated. Almost half found that their workplaces were no longer supportive or accommodating of their recoveries.