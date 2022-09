Share on Pinterest Recovery from long COVID can take weeks, and, in rare cases, symptoms may linger for a year. Johner Images/Getty Images

New data has emerged about the effects of long COVID and the odds of a person developing it.

Mental health may put some people at a higher risk for developing long COVID.

The condition can also increase the risk of mental health issues.

Treatments are evolving, too, but a healthcare professional can help you find assistance, such as support groups or medications to alleviate physical symptoms.

Stores, schools, and stadiums are back to full capacity. Walk inside one and, depending on where you live, you’re likely hard-pressed to find the majority of individuals in masks.

For the general population, COVID-19 risk assessment has become individualized. The virus that shut down businesses and forced schools to go remote in March 2020 has largely become a fact of life and a minor nuisance.

But for the people experiencing post-COVID conditions, more commonly referred to as long COVID, life has significantly changed since they got sick.

The CDC broadly defines long COVID as a range of new, returning, or ongoing health issues a person experiences at least four weeks post-infection.

Though much of the focus has been on physical symptoms, such as fatigue or cough, new research is emerging about mental health effects.

Recently, Seattle-based health data firm Trueveta conducted an analysis for Reuters that indicated individuals with long COVID were more likely to begin taking prescription anti-depressants than people who fully recovered.

The desire to move on and learn to live with COVID-19 is understandable, but experts emphasize it’s essential to get more information about the long-term effects of the virus.

“Recognizing long COVID is important for people that are suffering because we can then identify and normalize long COVID as a valid disease and offer guidance and treatment to those that have this condition,” says Dr. Jaclyn Leong, the co-director of COVID recovery service at UCI Health.

Here’s what we know about the physical and mental effects of long COVID, what scientists are still learning, and where people can turn for resources.