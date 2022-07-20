Share on Pinterest Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is sometimes used to help divers who have decompression issues. Viktoriia Novokhatska/Getty Images Experts are still learning about the effects of long COVID and how it might be treated.

Symptoms of long COVID can last for months if not longer.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy might provide relief to people with long COVID. There have been more than half a billion confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. In addition, new and more contagious variants that can potentially elude immunity are still being discovered. For most healthy people, you can expect COVID-19 symptoms to last two weeks or less. However, it’s estimated that in about 20 percent of COVID-19 cases, symptoms persist for three months or longer. When symptoms stick around for this length of time it’s called post-COVID condition, or long COVID . So far, effective treatments for long COVID symptoms have been elusive. Now, a new study details the potential of using hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and how successful it might be.

In it for the long haul The typical symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, sore throat, cough, and a loss of taste and smell — are not necessarily the same as the symptoms of long COVID. People with long COVID — sometimes called “long haulers” — can have symptoms that range from the physical to the cognitive. Physically, people with long COVID might feel: fatigue

insomnia

widespread pain From a cognitive perspective, you might experience: anxiety

depression

symptoms of post-traumatic stress. Long COVID can also result in decreased executive functions, impacting the ability to stay on task, remember new information, or regulate emotions. “Long COVID is a still poorly understood syndrome,” Dr. Thomas Gut, the director of the Post-COVID Recovery Center at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, told Healthline. “It’s a broad syndrome that involves many different symptoms but does commonly present with fatigue and brain fog,” he added. Dr. Fady Youssef, a pulmonologist, internist, and critical care specialist at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California, agreed. “Long COVID is yet to become a well-understood entity,” Youssef told Healthline. “There is a lot of investigation into how to better understand how it occurs, how to diagnose it, and how to manage it.” Being vaccinated against COVID-19 can help decrease the risk of contracting the disease and it might also help if you develop long COVID. “Vaccinated individuals who suffer breakthrough infections seem to have a lower incidence of post-COVID disorders,” said Youssef. But once you already have long COVID symptoms, what can be done?

What is HBOT? To answer this question, we return to HBOT. In a nutshell, HBOT means breathing 100% pure oxygen at increased air pressure. This helps the body to collect more oxygen and use it to heal damage or fight infection. “Traditionally, hyperbaric oxygen therapy was used to treat divers who are affected by the rapid change in pressure around them,” said Youssef. This is called decompression sickness , but you may know it as the “bends.” “Its use has been expanded to many other areas, including carbon monoxide poisoning, diabetic wound infections, burns, and many others. When used in the proper setting, it is safe and complications are rare,” Youssef said. In their recent study, researchers reported that HBOT improved many long COVID symptoms for people who had the condition, including: depression

pain interference

fatigue

decreased executive function “The study itself appears well-designed and has reasonable conclusions,” Gut said. That doesn’t mean that the results are definitive though. “The study is fairly small,” noted Gut. “I would like to see further studies confirming its findings before endorsing it for widespread use,” Youssef agreed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also cautions about being overly optimistic about treating COVID-19 or long COVID with HBOT, noting that studies are ongoing and that this is not currently an FDA-approved treatment.