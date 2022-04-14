Share on Pinterest Fatigue is one of the common symptoms of long COVID. Dream Lover/Stocksy United

Long COVID continues to persist for many people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The White House has launched a research program to help diagnose and treat this condition.

Experts say the U.S. healthcare system needs to ramp up to deal with the influx of cases.

They say doctors need to become more familiar with symptoms to more accurately diagnose long COVID cases.

They note that some researchers are looking at chronic fatigue syndrome for clues on how to best treat long COVID.

The White House has announced a national research action plan designed to help prevent, detect, and treat long COVID.

Experts are applauding the move for a variety of reasons.

“Having the government recognize long COVID and indeed invest in research and care is very important. That sends a signal to the private insurance industry that this is real. We’re all in this together, and they’re going to have to deal with it also,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline.

“Major medical centers such as my own, have created long COVID clinics, collecting patients with their spectrum of symptoms,” he added. “We’re learning how to better create diagnoses, and then how to help patients cope with the symptoms. And a variety of studies are now being started across the country to try to determine what is it about this virus that actually produces the long COVID syndrome.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , most people who contract COVID-19 will feel better within weeks of becoming ill.

However, the agency notes, that some people may be affected by symptoms for four or more weeks after their initial recovery from COVID-19.

These symptoms can be ongoing or new symptoms may persist for months. Symptoms may include fatigue, headache, brain fog, shortness of breath, and mood changes.

These post-illness conditions may also be referred to as long COVID, post-acute COVID-19, long-haul COVID, or chronic COVID.

“The most common symptoms are fatigue, tiredness, and not being able to return to their daily activities,” Dr. Dean Blumberg, the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California Davis, told Healthline. “Brain fog or fuzzy thinking is quite common. The loss of taste and smell may be prolonged. And then this can cause interference with people’s sleeping, as well as a variety of gastrointestinal complaints, including nausea and vomiting.”