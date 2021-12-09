Share on Pinterest Experts say that heart problems associated with long COVID can cause shortness of breath. Morsa Images/Getty Images

In a new study, researchers reported that 35 percent of participants with long COVID experienced breathing difficulties a year after contracting the virus.

They said that this condition can be caused by heart problems as well as lung issues.

Cardiac issues are common among people with long COVID.

They said that the heart problems can persist long after the disease has abated, but they can also clear up on their own.

Symptoms such as coughing and breathing difficulties may make COVID-19 seem like it’s mostly a lung disease.

However, people who contract the novel coronavirus may suffer long-term damage to their heart as well, a study published today suggests.

More than one-third of people with no history of heart or lung disease who were hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to have shortness of breath a year after being discharged from the hospital, researchers from Belgium reported.

Their analysis showed that abnormal heart function was independently associated with persistent shortness of breath, known as dyspnea.

“Both lung and heart issues can cause shortness of breath,” Dr. Saurabh Rajpal, a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline. “This study is reminder that we cannot take this virus lightly and need to study its long-term effects on the heart.”

The findings were based on spirometry breath tests and chest computed tomography (CT) scans to assess lung function, along with cardiac ultrasound and a new imaging technique called myocardial work that provides more precise information on heart function.

The research “could help to explain why some patients with long COVID still experience breathlessness one year later and indicate that it might be linked to a decrease in heart performance,” Dr. Maria-Luiza Luchian, a study author and a cardiologist at the University Hospital Brussels, said in a press release.

The research was presented at EuroEcho 2021, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology. It hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published yet.