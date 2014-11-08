There’s more evidence that living by a road increases the risk of heart disease and death. But is there anything you can do about it? A doctor trying to lower a patient’s risk of heart disease, which is the single most common cause of death in the United States, would advise him or her to quit smoking, eat more vegetables and fruits, increase physical activity, and manage stress. But there’s a significant risk factor doctors rarely mention. Living near a major roadway can increase one’s chance of heart disease by 38 percent, depending on gender and the type of disease. Even short-term exposure increases risk. The evidence that air pollution impairs heart health was strong enough a decade ago that the American Heart Association (AHA) issued a science statement. A study published last month estimated that the risk is substantially higher than the studies cited in that statement. The jaw-dropping 38 percent figure applies to sudden cardiac death among the female nurses in a longitudinal study. Overall, the chance of death from heart trouble was 24 percent higher among nurses who lived very close to a road.

Living Near a Roadway Is a Risk Factor “On a population level, living near a major roadway was as important a risk factor as smoking, diet, or obesity,” the study’s author, Jaime Hart, Sc.D., an instructor in medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, said in a press statement. But doctors still emphasize the more established risk factors when they talk to patients, according to Dr. Richard Josephson, the director of cardiac intensive care at Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute in Cleveland and a member of the American College of Cardiology’s Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Committee. “If I had a choice would I choose to live above the Lincoln Tunnel or the Holland Tunnel in New York City? No, probably not, but by the same token I wouldn’t eat a cheese omelet for breakfast,” Josephson said. Learn More About Heart Disease »

Further Studies Needed In part doctors don’t feel the science is settled enough to present to patients. The research on roads and heart health comes from observational studies, which don’t nail down a specific cause, and the studies identify widely ranging estimates of the risks. “In order to make these recommendations, we need to have evidence. In the meantime, people should exercise, eat healthy, not smoke, not gain weight, and that will help them be healthy,” said Dr. Martha Daviglus, director of the Institute for Minority Health Research at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a spokeswoman for the American Heart Association. The strongest research suggests that air pollution, specifically fine particulate matter, stresses the cardiovascular system. The tiny particles, whose sources include cars and trucks, can be inhaled and absorbed in the bloodstream, causing inflammation. But other studies have explored additional components of air pollution, noise pollution, and even residents’ stress response to noise as potential causes of the increased risk. Related Coverage: Air Pollution Can Cause Hardening of the Arteries »