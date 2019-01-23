Alcohol use has surpassed hepatitis for liver transplants, forcing changes for who gets priority on waiting lists.

Share on Pinterest People with alcohol-related diseases used to have difficulty getting placed on liver transplant waiting lists. Getty Images

William Remak underwent his first liver transplant in 1998 after years on a transplant list. His new liver eventually failed, so he went back on the list and had his second transplant in 2007.

Getting on the transplant list was part of the bureaucratic “hurry up and wait” battle that comes with being deemed worthy of a transplant and then hoping for a matching donor.

“It’s like the DMV. You get a number, which only grants you the right to stay in line,” Remak, who also chairs the California Hepatitis C Task Force and the International Association of Hepatitis Task Forces, told Healthline.

Does Remak believe he’d have the same opportunity at a second transplant today? “No way,” he said.

The increased demand for liver transplants for the dozens of diseases that can cause a person’s liver to fail means cases like Remak’s would be unlikely today.

While his liver disease wasn’t related to alcohol use, those who needed livers 20 or more years ago due to their alcohol consumption used to be flat-out denied as standard policy.

That’s since changed. Alcoholic liver disease is now the leading cause of liver transplants in the United States, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) examined all causes of liver transplants that were performed from 2002 to 2016, which included nearly 33,000 patients, using data from the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Alcohol-related liver transplants initially accounted for slightly more than 15 percent of all transplants. By 2016, that number reached nearly 31 percent.

While there are numerous theories for the increase — including shifting attitudes toward alcohol addiction and the required length of sobriety before transplant — the UCSF researchers say a national policy addressing these issues could help standardize the procedures.

The study was published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine .

Previously, hepatitis B and C were the most common reasons for liver transplants. But thanks to a combination of vaccines and effective treatments, those rates have declined.

“It’s reduced the need for liver transplants,” Remak said.

And while alcohol-related liver disease is currently at the top of the list, Remak says nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which has been linked to high-sugar diets, will likely gain the top spot soon.

For now, because of the rise of liver transplants related to heavy alcohol use — or at least those whose liver has more difficulty processing alcohol and become diseased quicker — some people needing a new liver due to alcohol still face a stigma-laden bureaucracy that hinges on a person’s ability to remain sober before their transplant, Remak says.

In some places, that can be up to a year, even when the person’s liver won’t last that long.

“If there’s any indication they’re going to relapse, they’re not going to get on a list,” he said. “There’s an inherit bias.”