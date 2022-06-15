Share on Pinterest Industry professionals say liquid biopsies are the future of cancer diagnostics. Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

The American Society of Clinical Oncologists (ASCO) Annual Meeting has once again provided a road map of scientific advances for the treatment of people with cancer.

Returning to an in-person event this year, ASCO’s attendees witnessed a heightened focus on liquid biopsies, the noninvasive blood tests that detect multiple types of cancer, often at early stages as well as show whether or not a cancer has recurred and provide other useful information from biomarkers found in the blood.

Last month, Angle became the latest liquid biopsy company to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its test for metastatic breast cancer known as Parsortix.

Other liquid biopsies that have been approved by FDA include Guardant360 CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx. Many more tests are in advanced clinical trials.

There were more than 80 liquid biopsy studies presented at this year’s ASCO conference.

“Acceptance of liquid biopsies has definitely increased because of the amount of data we now have,” Dr. Julie Gralow, the chief medical officer and executive vice president at ASCO, told Healthline.

Gralow was previously a professor of breast cancer at the University of Washington School of Medicine as well a professor in the Clinical Research Division of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. She was also the director of Breast Medical Oncology at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Gralow noted that one of the most significant liquid biopsy technologies at ASCO this year was circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

This refers to DNA that comes from cancerous cells and tumors and is found in the bloodstream.

Most DNA is inside a cell’s nucleus. As a tumor grows, cells die and are replaced by new ones. The dead cells get broken down and their contents, including DNA, are released into the bloodstream.

This ctDNA is filled with information that can be gathered and studied with a simple, noninvasive blood draw.

That information has been shown in multiple studies and in multiple cancers to be a powerful new weapon against cancer.

At ASCO 2022, liquid biopsy companies as well as many of the world’s top cancer researchers presented a variety of liquid biopsy studies for multiple types of cancer.