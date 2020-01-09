Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s difficult to avoid processed foods, but reducing your consumption of them can help make you healthier. Getty Images

Researchers say an increase in consumption of processed foods is partly responsible for the obesity epidemic in the United States.

Experts say it can be difficult for consumers, especially working parents, to avoid processed foods because of their convenience and affordability.

Experts urge consumers to buy minimally processed foods and to cook at home more.

A rise in obesity rates in the United States is being linked to an increase in the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

A recent review of food trends in the United States found that consumers are increasingly choosing foods that are cheaper and convenient but are also highly processed.

“The traditional approach to nutrition has failed us. We have focused on various components of food like fat and calories, but yet the obesity epidemic continues. We need a more holistic view to diet and nutrition that includes how our food is processed and how that has changed,” said Leigh Frame, PhD, MHS, co-author of the research and executive director of the Office of Integrative Medicine and Health at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

“We need to shift the conversation from a ‘merely calories in versus calories out’ discussion to one that includes issues of hunger, fullness (satiation and satiety), and other components of metabolism, including the gut microbiome,” Frame told Healthline. “Consumers and their healthcare providers need detailed recommendations to improve diet quality and overall nutrition.”

More than a third of adults in the United States are considered to have obesity. Around 71 percent of adults are listed as having overweight or obesity.

Lauri Wright, PhD, an assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at the University of North Florida, says many Americans don’t place enough value on eating healthy foods.

“Based on the latest Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System results, more than 75 percent of Americans don’t meet the recommended intake of fruits and vegetables. I would say overall that Americans don’t assign the value to eating healthfully,” Wright told Healthline.