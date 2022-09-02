“U.S. life expectancy at birth for 2021, based on nearly final data, was 76.1 years, the lowest it has been since 1996,” the authors wrote.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finds U.S. life expectancy has fallen by nearly three years in the first two years of the pandemic.

According to CDC provisional data, deaths due to COVID-19 were the main reason for the decline.

In 2021 COVID-19 caused at least 460,000 deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , making it the third leading cause of death in the U.S.

However, the second greatest contributor to the decline in life expectancy is accidental injury, driven primarily by drug overdoses, which killed over 100,000 U.S. residents last year.

Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer at American Addiction Centers, told Healthline that we’re seeing drug overdoses have such an impact on life expectancy because the use of any substance is becoming “more and more dangerous.”

“In 2021, for the second year in a row, a record number of overdose deaths were recorded,” he said. “And that increase is undoubtedly due to the ever-growing presence and lethality of fentanyl.”

According to Weinstein, the opioid epidemic has now become the fentanyl epidemic.

Weinstein said that from around 2010, fentanyl quickly overtook heroin in causing more overdose deaths. Over the past 10 years or so, those deaths took place mainly among those who used opioids.

“Now, we’re entering a new wave of this crisis; fatal overdoses are now occurring in those who are unaware that they’ve taken fentanyl,” he warned.

Psychostimulants are a class of drugs that include cocaine and methamphetamine, and Weinstein said these drugs are now being mixed with fentanyl to extend supplies of these drugs.

“Someone who uses psychostimulants is opioid naive, meaning they have no tolerance to opioids,” he explained. “What may be considered an average amount to someone with an opioid use disorder becomes fatal in someone who does not have that addiction.”

Weinstein added that more lives are being lost because there is an increasing population that is unknowingly ingesting fentanyl, “and for the majority of them, it is a mistake that can only be made once.”