Young LGBTQ people who have an eating disorder diagnosis were four times more likely to attempt suicide over the past year. LGBTQ youth experience eating disorders at higher rates than their peers.

Over the past year, the risk of attempting suicide was four times greater among those who had an eating disorder diagnosis.

Experts say eating disorders are underdiagnosed in LGBTQ youth because medical professionals fail to accurately assess and understand how they present among this group.

Limited access to healthcare and fear of discrimination can also prevent LGBTQ youth from seeking help. The Trevor Project released a new research brief that highlights how LGBTQ youth are at greater risk of developing eating disorders and how this can affect their mental health as well as risk of suicide. Experts say this kind of research is necessary to raise awareness about ways to put better interventions in place to help LGBTQ youth not only manage and seek treatment for eating disorders, but also address other underlying mental health issues.

What the research shows Amy Green, PhD, vice president of research at The Trevor Project, told Healthline that most research on eating disorders tends to center on white, cisgender young women. It doesn’t always capture the full scope of who is affected and what other underlying issues might be at play. “With well-documented relationships between eating disorders and suicide, it is important to better understand eating disorders among a diverse sample of LGBTQ youth — who we know to be at a higher risk for suicide compared to their peers,” Green said. “Our findings shed much-needed insight into the experiences of LGBTQ young people, while also examining the intersection of race and ethnicity. Especially at a time when our country is facing a crisis of youth mental health, it is crucial that we understand the mental health needs of LGBTQ youth so that we are better situated to address them through policy and practice,” she added. The new research brief used data collected from an online survey conducted from October to December 2020 involving 34,759 LGBTQ youth. Participants were recruited by way of targeted social media ads. In the survey, participants were asked, “Have you ever been diagnosed as having an eating disorder?” to determine self-reported eating disorders. They were given response options of “No,” “No, but I think I might have one,” and “Yes.” Among the findings, 9 percent of surveyed LGBTQ youth ages 13 to 24 said they had been diagnosed with an eating disorder, while 29 percent said they haven’t received an official diagnosis but suspect they might have an eating disorder. Among these numbers, cisgender LGBTQ males reported the lowest rates of both receiving an eating disorder diagnosis and suspecting they might have one. Trans males and nonbinary youth who were assigned female at birth showed signs of the highest rates of receiving an eating disorder diagnosis and suspecting they might have an eating disorder. Cisgender female respondents, transgender female respondents, and nonbinary youth who were assigned male at birth all had equivalent rates of either having an official diagnosis or suspicions of having an eating disorder. Going a step further than similar surveys, The Trevor Project wanted to capture the full scope of the LGBTQ community by depicting a picture that wasn’t predominantly or solely white. They found that 12 percent of Native American and 10 percent of Indigenous youth as well as multiracial young people reported having been officially diagnosed with an eating disorder — some of the highest rates among those surveyed. Separately, 33 percent of both of these groups suspected they might have an eating disorder but did not receive an official diagnosis. Five percent of Asian Pacific Islander LGBTQ youth reported having an eating disorder diagnosis, while 4 percent of Black youth did. Black youth reported similar rates of suspecting they might have an eating disorder to white peers (28 percent compared with 27 percent). This number stands out given white youth are diagnosed at “more than twice the rate of Black LGBTQ youth” at 9 percent to 4 percent, according to The Trevor Project’s brief. The LGBTQ young people surveyed who had been diagnosed with an eating disorder showed nearly four times greater odds of attempting suicide in the past year compared with their peers who thought they might have an eating disorder but had not received an official diagnosis. The Trevor Project also found that the risk of suicide is higher among those individuals who suspected they might have an eating disorder but did not receive a diagnosis. They had 2.38 times greater reported odds of a suicide attempt in the past year compared with those who never suspected they had an eating disorder. Generally, the link between suicide attempts and eating disorder diagnoses was similar between cisgender LGBQ youth and their transgender and nonbinary peers.

What might account for these statistics? When asked about the higher odds of suicide risk tied to diagnosis of eating disorders, Green said there is no sole explanation for why an LGBTQ young person could have a higher risk of developing an eating disorder or attempting suicide. Everyone’s experience varies; there is no uniform set of experiences, especially among such a diverse population of people. That said, there are underlying social issues that can come into play. “Minority stress has been shown to have a significant relationship with both [eating disorders and suicide]. The Minority Stress Model suggests that experiences of LGBTQ-based victimization — such as bullying, discrimination, and internalized stigma based on one’s LGBTQ identity — can compound and result in higher risk of multiple mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, and eating disorders, as well as suicide,” Green added. She explained that eating disorders may be more likely among LGBTQ young people due to the same reasons that we see higher rates of other related negative mental health outcomes among this larger population of people. The answer? LGBTQ youth often find themselves “mistreated in society and the internalized stigma and shame that often result from such mistreatment,” Green said. “For transgender and nonbinary youth in particular, distress over one’s body image and efforts to align their body with their authentic gender identity may result in disordered eating. Our findings show that a number of LGBTQ youth suspect they have an eating disorder but have never been diagnosed,” she added. “From this, we can infer that a number of LGBTQ youth may avoid seeking care out of fear of being mistreated or stigmatized by healthcare providers,” Green said. Additionally, she said that healthcare professionals might have major limitations. They might fail to assess accurately (and even understand) how eating disorders might present in LGBTQ young people and their underlying causes. This is especially true if these individuals don’t “fit the traditional profile of a young cisgender woman,” Green stressed. “Unfortunately, many doctors lack the cultural competencies needed to provide LGBTQ youth with the care they deserve,” she said. Dr. Jason Nagata, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of adolescent and young adult medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), said that, as a doctor who specializes in the care of youth with eating disorders, he works with many LGBTQ young people experiencing various eating disorders. He said more than one-fifth of youth who are hospitalized for an eating disorder at UCSF are LGBTQ+. “Peers, family, and the media influence LGBTQ youth’s perception of the ideal body,” said Nagata, who was not affiliated with this research brief. “Constant exposure to unattainable body ideals through social media may lead to body dissatisfaction and eating disorders,” he said. “In transgender youth, a perceived mismatch between one’s own body and gendered body ideals may lead to body dissatisfaction.” Nagata told Healthline that factors such as social isolation, disruptions in regular routines, and heightened anxiety have resulted in a surge of both eating disorders and suicide attempts over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. “LGBTQ youth may be particularly vulnerable to loneliness during the pandemic,” Nagata added. “Keeping connected to support networks and communities can be an important way to mitigate disordered eating during the pandemic.” Nagata echoed Green, saying that harsh, discriminatory realities of daily life for members of the greater LGBTQ community (both youth and adults) play a big role. Think things like “discrimination, prejudice, and stigma,” all of which can lead to depression, body dissatisfaction, and suicide risk, he added. “Eating disorders have high mortality rates with life threatening physical and psychological consequences. If an LGBTQ young person with an eating disorder starves themselves, in a way they are attempting suicide,” Nagata said.