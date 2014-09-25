New research bolsters the connection between a ‘leaky’ intestinal lining and MS. Increased gut inflammation appears to track with MS disease progression. In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers at Lund University in Sweden have shown a connection between increased permeability of the intestines and multiple sclerosis (MS). The theory that so-called “leaky gut syndrome” plays a part in MS has been gaining popularity in the MS research community for the past several years. Shahram Lavasani, Ph.D., one of the study authors, told Healthline that this connection has been a focus of his research for more than a decade. “Back then, the scientists and professionals did not believe in involvement of the gastrointestinal tract in development of ‘extraintestinal’ autoimmune diseases,” he said. According to Lavasani, the gut was only considered important for the development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Lavasani and his colleagues had already demonstrated in earlier work that probiotic bacteria can offer a certain amount of protection against MS. This led them to wonder if the intestinal barrier is affected in MS patients. Read More: High Salt Diet May Make Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms Worse »

Into the Bowels of Science The team set out to show that increased permeability of the intestines is at work in MS. “Leaky gut,” characterized by a loosening of the structure of the intestines, allows harmful substances like toxins, microbes, and waste to pass out of the intestines and into the body cavity. It is not a widely accepted diagnosis, but the researchers are interested in exploring it further. They studied intestinal tissue from mice infected with an MS-like disease and were surprised by what they found. Not only was a leaky gut involved, but there was also increased inflammation in the mice’s intestinal mucous membranes even before they showed symptoms of MS. Inflammation plays a major role in MS, as inflammatory T-cells attack the protective myelin coating of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. After the mice were infected with the disease, the researchers noticed structural changes in the membranes of their small intestines and an increase in inflammatory T-cells. At the same time, they noticed a drop in the number of T-cells that regulate the immune response. Those changes are commonly seen in IBD patients, but until recently hadn’t been considered part of the process in anything other than gastrointestinal diseases. Related News: Do Wheat and Dairy Make MS Symptoms Worse?» Not only was this inflammatory response seen in the mice, but it also appeared to increase as MS progressed. With both conditions contributing to rising inflammation, it can fuel a vicious cycle. “This research is fascinating,” said Sarah Ballantyne, Ph.D. (aka The Paleo Mom), author of “The Paleo Approach,” in an interview with Healthline. “It takes our understanding of the role leaky gut plays in the development of autoimmune disease to a whole new level.” Ballantyne speculates that perhaps MS is causing leaky gut syndrome, not the other way around. “This research shows something altogether more intriguing: that once the immune system develops the ability to attack tissues of the body, the gut is the first victim,” she said. “Rather than a leaky gut causing the dysfunctional immune system that leads to autoimmune disease, it might just be the other way around.” If a leaky gut contributes to MS, the question is, can the gut be healed — and the course of the disease be altered — by making the right food choices?