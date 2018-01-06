A recent study showed the older adults who eat leafy vegetables had slower rate of memory decline. Experts think this phenomenon could help with MS.

Remember to eat your greens before it’s too late.

A recent study out of Rush University found that participants who ate at least one serving of leafy greens a day had a slower rate of decline in memory and thinking skills versus those who rarely or never ate these green vegetables.

The study included 960 older adults, average age of 81, without dementia. They tracked their diets for an average of almost five years.

Those who ate their greens experienced a mental advantage equivalent to 11 years in age over those who didn’t.

The study found that participants who ate green leafy vegetables and foods rich in vitamin K1, vitamin E, lutein, nitrate, folic acid, and kaempferol had the best results with the cognitive tests.

Vitamin K1 foods include green leafy vegetables, scallions, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, fermented dairy, and prunes.

Vitamin E is a powerful group of antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress, known to exacerbate multiple sclerosis (MS).

These foods include wheat germ oil, almonds, sunflower seeds, pine nuts, avocado, Atlantic salmon, and rainbow trout.

Folic acid is found in leafy greens, spinach, asparagus, citrus fruits, beans, peas, lentils, breads, cereals, rice, and pasta.

Lutein also comes from leafy green vegetables.

Nitrates include lettuce, beets, carrots, green beans, spinach, parsley, cabbage, radishes, celery, and collard greens.

Kaempferol comes from capers, kale, dill weed, cress, broccoli, and turnip greens.