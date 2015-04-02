The rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine was effective and safe in dealing with Ebola in early-stage trials conducted around the world. The Ebola epidemic may have largely subsided, but preventing another outbreak of the disease remains critical. Now, a new vaccine is giving public health experts reason to be optimistic. In several global phase 1 trials, the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine triggered strong anti-Ebola immune responses among participants while producing only mild side effects. The results of the trials were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. “The prompt, dose-dependent production of high levels of antibodies following a single injection and the overall favorable safety profile of this vaccine make rVSV-ZEBOV a promising candidate that might be particularly useful in outbreak interventions,” said lead trial investigator Richard T. Davey, M.D., of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in a statement . Learn More: What Is Ebola? »

How the Vaccine Came to Be The rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine was first developed at the Public Health Agency of Canada. The agency then licensed the vaccine technology to NewLink Genetics Corp., which sold the rights to Merck & Co. Inc. for $50 million. rVSV-ZEBOV is derived from the cattle virus rVSV, which scientists engineered to produce a Zaire strain of the Ebola virus (ZEBOV). rVSV-ZEBOV is also one of two experimental vaccines tested in a recent phase 2 Liberian clinical trial . Researchers tested the safety and efficacy of both rVSV-ZEBOV and the chimpanzee-derived cold virus cAd3-EBOZ vaccine (developed by GlaxoSmithKline) in the Partnership for Research on Ebola Vaccines in Liberia (PREVAIL). Scientists said both of the vaccines appeared to be safe. “We are grateful to the Liberian people who volunteered for this important clinical trial and encouraged by the study results seen with the two investigational Ebola vaccine candidates,” said NIAID director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., in a statement. “Now we must move forward to adapt and expand the study so that ultimately we can determine whether these experimental vaccines can protect against Ebola virus disease and therefore be used in future Ebola outbreaks.” Researchers conducted phase 1 trials of rVSV-ZEBOV in the United States, Africa, and Europe. Participants in the studies experienced a high antibody response that improved as the dose of the vaccine increased. No serious adverse effects were reported among participants, but some people did experience symptoms such as fever and pain. The trial that took place in Geneva was put on hold last year after 11 of the 51 participants developed arthritis. It resumed in January. Ebola Outbreak May Cause Spike in Measles Cases in Africa »