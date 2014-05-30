HIV/AIDS advocates in Florida, Illinois, and Louisiana are pushing back against what they say is insurance company discrimination.

Advocates for people with HIV in Illinois and Florida confronted health insurance companies this week in an effort to make sure people living with the disease continue to have affordable access to antiretroviral drugs.

The AIDS Institute and National Health Law Program (NHLP) filed a complaint Thursday with the Office of Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). They allege that insurers CoventryOne, Cigna, Humana, and Preferred Medical are violating the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, and federal civil rights laws. The complaint claims that these companies have designed insurance plans that make it so difficult for people with HIV/AIDS to obtain their medications that they opt not to sign up.

It’s an end-run, HIV activists say, around Obamacare’s stipulation that insurers cannot discriminate against people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The Florida complaint says that an analysis by the AIDS Institute shows the insurers required expensive co-insurance or co-pays, prior authorizations, high up-front costs, and limits on the amount of medication a patient could obtain at one time.

The filing in Florida comes on the heels of a move by Illinois Department of Insurance Director Andrew Boron. Boron warned insurers that the “prohibition on discrimination applies equally to all health conditions, including but not limited to individuals with HIV/AIDS.” He urged insurers to stick to recommendations from the HHS when it comes to offering affordable drug regimens to treat HIV/AIDS.

“We certainly understand that the plans are trying to manage their costs, but when cost management has the impact of people not taking their meds, and particularly meds that are life-saving, that is going to have a real impact on people ending up in the hospital,” John Peller, interim president and CEO of AIDS Foundation Chicago told Healthline. “It’s really just counterproductive to charge these incredible high rates.”

Peller also pointed the finger at big pharmaceutical companies. “We also have to hold the drug manufacturers responsible for their pricing decisions,” he said.

Learn More: HIV Clinical Trials »