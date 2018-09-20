Scientists develop a molecule they say fires up the immune system to fight off cancer cells.

Share on Pinterest Researchers are focusing on ways to prevent cancer from occurring as opposed to treating it after it’s diagnosed/Photo: Getty Images

Vaccines are a vital piece of public health because they can train a person’s immune system in preparation for a hostile enemy.

In the book “Deadliest Enemy,” Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, a public health scientist, calls vaccines “the sharpest arrow in our quiver.”

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of vaccines on our history and our lives,” he wrote.

While scientists are currently searching for vaccines to prevent communicable diseases such as HIV infections and staying on top of the latest evolution of the seasonal flu, some scientists are exploring the role vaccines could play in preventing cancer.

Such is the case with the HPV vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 1 in 4 people carry the human papillomavirus (HPV). Most people never develop symptoms or health problems, but in chronic infections the virus can cause certain cancers in both men and women.

The HPV vaccine, experts say, can prevent more than 90 percent of the 33,700 cases of cancer caused by HPV every year in the United States from ever developing.

Mandy Murry, a three-time cancer survivor and a patient advocate for the HPV vaccine, says she still struggled with lymphedema, and her immune system hasn’t made a full recovery.

“If the HPV vaccine would have been available before my cervical cancer diagnosis at 22 years of age, my cancer may have been prevented,” she told Healthline.

But some vaccines could also have curative potential for cases of cancer that already exist.

Recently, researchers announced the findings of early research into an experimental vaccine that could boost the immune system to aid other cancer therapies and even help the body fend off reoccurrence of the cancer.