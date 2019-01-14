Researchers say lack of sleep can cause a buildup of certain proteins in the brain.

Having a hard time getting a good night’s sleep? If you’re older, it could mean more than just a rough start to the day.

While having trouble getting to sleep and waking up frequently during the night are common to aging, these issues are also seen as a risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say that older people who spend less time in slow-wave sleep — the sleep phase you need to wake up feeling rested — show increased levels of a brain protein called tau that’s associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our project is the first to show an association between slow-wave sleep and tau in very early Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Brendan Lucey, an assistant professor of neurology, director of the Washington University Sleep Medicine Center, and lead author of the study.

Tau can form tangles in areas of the brain critical for memory. As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, this protein and another called amyloid beta slowly spread through the rest of the brain.

But the brain has a way to regularly flush out these memory-robbing proteins.

“Research shows that during sleep the brain can shrink substantially as it clears built-up toxins, tau, and amyloid among them, Dr. Alex Dimitriu, who is double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine and the founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine, told Healthline.