Researchers say growing lungs in a lab for transplantation could help reduce the organ donation shortage. Share on Pinterest For years, scientists have dreamed of being able to create made-to-order human organs in the laboratory, a feat that would help thousands of people around the world waiting for donor organs. Now scientists in Texas have moved that dream closer to reality with the first successful transplant of lab-grown lungs into pigs. These bioengineered lungs formed healthy blood vessels and continued to develop on their own, allowing the pigs to survive for up to two months. This technology offers hope of reducing the shortage of donor organs and lowering the risk of organ rejection — if it can reach the stage when it’s ready for humans. “It’s a very monumental step for lung transplantation and even any organ transplantation,” said Dr. Bryan Whitson, a heart and lung transplant surgeon at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

Building a lab-grown lung The study was published earlier this month in the journal Science Translational Medicine. In it, researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston first created scaffolds from dead pigs’ lungs. They stripped these lungs of blood and cells using a mixture of detergent and sugar. This left behind a lung-shaped structure made of proteins. Next, they grew blood vessels and lung tissue over the scaffold. This was done by placing each scaffold in a tank filled with liquid nutrients and cells taken from the future recipient animal. After 30 days in the bioreactor tank, the lab-grown lungs were ready for transplantation. Researchers replaced the left lung of four pigs with a lab-grown version. Researchers euthanized the pigs at different times between 10 hours and two months after transplantation to see how well the lungs were developing. The lungs had formed a strong network of blood vessels as early as two weeks and were colonized by bacteria that are normally found inside pig lungs. The pigs didn’t have any breathing problems. And there was no sign of rejection by the recipient’s immune system, even without the use of immunosuppressant drugs. These medications are routinely given to people after an organ transplant to keep their immune system from attacking donor organ cells as “foreign.” But they add to the complications of organ transplants. “A lot of the side effects that we see long term through the perioperative period is from immunosuppression,” Whitson told Healthline. This includes a higher risk of infection, weakened bones, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other health problems. “If you don’t need to do immunosuppression and expose the recipient to potential infectious complications, then that’s a plus,” Whitson said.