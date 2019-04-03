Share on Pinterest Kristin Chenoweth is shining a spotlight on living with migraine. Image via Live Shot Media When Kristin Chenoweth takes the stage, she knows being in the spotlight is part of her job. But she also knows the bright lights she stands under can trigger debilitating migraine attacks. “What I do for a living includes a lot of triggers for my migraines,” Chenoweth told Healthline. Spotlights and flashing lights, as well as flying and driving, can ignite migraine attacks for the Tony Award-winning actress and singer. Nearly 25 years ago, Chenoweth was in a rehearsal room for a Broadway show when she experienced her first migraine. “I had never experienced anything like it before. It suddenly felt like I had what I call kaleidoscope eyes. And then a pounding headache started with nausea. I also began to feel a sort of brain freeze that wouldn’t end,” she said. Her symptoms lasted for a few days before subsiding, and then the migraine attacks began to occur regularly, sometimes accompanied with vertigo. After visiting an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor, Chenoweth was diagnosed with chronic migraine. “It’s been a journey. Sometimes I go for periods of time where I won’t have any and then they will hit without any warning,” said Chenoweth.

More than a headache Chenoweth wants people to know that migraine attacks are not simply bad headaches. In fact, Dr. Andrew Charles, neurologist, says features other than head pain is what sets migraine apart. “Migraines involve a host of symptoms that involve nausea, balance activity, mood changes, and some people get dizzy and some have loss of vision,” Charles told Healthline. “It’s not just a headache or the quality of a headache, but it’s the features associated with it that define it.” Symptoms are so debilitating that Charles defines migraine as a disability. According to the World Health Organization : “In the Global Burden of Disease Study, updated in 2013, migraine on its own was found to be the sixth highest cause worldwide of years lost due to disability (YLD). Headache disorders collectively were third highest.”

Health psychologist Dawn C. Buse, PhD, agreed, noting that millions of Americans are currently living with migraine. “Headaches are a very universal common human experience, so people who don’t understand migraines feel like they know how a person with a migraine is feeling. They may not realize the extreme impact of a migraine, especially that it involves more than just [head] pain,” Buse told Healthline. In her research, Buse conducts epidemiologic studies of thousands of people at a time, as well as one-on-one analysis. “We look at how migraines effect all areas of life — career, education, family, parenting, dating and sex, happiness, finances, and health — and across the board having migraines negatively affects all these areas and makes it harder to achieve your goals,” said Buse. Chenoweth knows this all too well. “There have been times I haven’t been able to perform because of a migraine,” she said. “When I won an Emmy Award, I didn’t get to go to one party to celebrate because I got a migraine and I knew I wouldn’t be able to take pictures and see everyone.” And because migraine attacks often don’t show outward or even recognizable inward signs of existence, people who experience them can feel like they have an invisible disease. “If I had a neck brace on or sling on my arm, people would know there is a problem — and that’s not to say I want sympathy, I don’t necessarily — but the point is when something is going on inside your body people can think you’re fine,” Chenoweth said. “My hope is that we get to a point that when someone says they feel a migraine coming, that others nearby know what a migraine means and can be there for that person and understand it is not just a bad headache,” she said. While nausea and vomiting can be noticeable signs of migraine, Charles says they don’t cause a fever or changes in vital signs. “In most cases, it doesn’t manifest in a way that people can see. Other than the sufferer understanding that there are extraordinary things happening in their brain. You basically have to have a PET scan or an MRI scan to be able to see a migraine,” he said. “Often because there’s no blood test or physical sign that shows that you’re having a migraine attack, people don’t believe it.”