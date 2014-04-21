A new study takes medical science closer to demystifying celiac disease. Italian researchers have determined that irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in children can be a good indicator for celiac disease, meaning that soon there may be less guesswork involved in diagnosing this chronic condition.

Celiac disease can have a major impact on a child’s quality of life when it goes untreated. But a common symptom of celiac disease—abdominal pain—can be hard to use as a marker for the ailment because abdominal pain in children is common. But in a new study, researchers from the Giovanni XXIII Pediatric Hospital at the University of Bari in Italy have found that “the prevalence of celiac disease among children with IBS is 4 times higher than among the general pediatric population.” Celiac disease damages the lining of the small intestine and prevents it from absorbing necessary nutrients. It’s a response to gluten, so many people who have the condition are on gluten-free diets. An estimated 1 in 133 Americans, a little more than 1 percent, have celiac disease, according to theNational Foundation for Celiac Awareness. Learn More: IBS Video Assessment Tool »

More Than a Stomachache IBS is the broad term for chronic or recurring immune responses and inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. In the largest pediatric study to investigate the prevalence of celiac disease in each symptom-based category of abdominal pain–related disorders (diagnosed according to Rome III criteria for abdominal pain), researchers evaluated nearly 1,000 children, of whom 270 had IBS. After testing for celiac disease, researchers found that within the IBS group, the incidence of celiac was 4 times higher. Within the IBS group, 4.4 percent of children were diagnosed with celiac disease; this is strikingly high, given the fact that celiac incidence ranged from 0.3 to 1 percent in non-IBS groups. “The most surprising finding is that among all children with recurrent abdominal pain, that is a highly frequent condition in children, only those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) deserve the screening for celiac disease,” said study co-author Ruggiero Francavilla, M.D., Ph.D. All children will experience abdominal pain at some point. To determine which kids have IBS, doctors and clinicians need to look look for other clues: “Usually in children suffering from IBS there is a relation between abdominal pain and defecation,” Francavilla said. There is often an improvement with defecation, an onset associated with a change in frequency of stool, and an onset associated with a change in form (appearance) of stool, he explained. Get the Facts: 7 Types of Food to Avoid with IBS »