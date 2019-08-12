Experts offer advice on the best way to take care of a person with dementia who lives at home, and when the time is right to move them into a care facility.

You work a full-time job in your chosen career. But you have another full-time job at home, taking care of a parent who has some form of dementia.

The responsibility is stressful. It’s exhausting. It takes a toll on your finances, health, and social life.

Turns out, there are lots of folks in similar straits and not enough community resources to help them.

That’s the finding of a new study from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

“For people who are living at home with dementia or caring for someone at home with dementia, it says you’re not alone. This is a pretty substantial population,” said Krista Harrison, PhD, the study’s lead author and a researcher at UCSF as well as an assistant professor in the division of geriatrics at the UCSF School of Medicine.

The researchers used data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, which is a representative sample of people on Medicare.

They studied 728 seniors who had received a diagnosis with moderately severe dementia in a five-year period, between 2012 and 2016.

Within the group, 64 percent were cared for at home; 19 percent in residential care, such as assisted living; and 17 percent were in a nursing home.

The researchers said seniors being cared for at home had more chronic illnesses and were more likely to have anxiety as well as be in fair to poor health.

Among those at home, 71 percent reported being in pain. That compared to 60 percent in residential care and 59 percent in nursing facilities.

“Some people with dementia who live at home receive home-based primary care, but many likely do not,” Harrison noted.

Home-based medical care with insurance paying for coordinated home care provided by doctors, physician assistants, or nurse practitioners and their interdisciplinary teams is a small but growing portion of healthcare.

But the researchers said they weren’t suggesting more people with dementia should be treated in residential care or nursing homes.

“For the luckiest people, care in the home with great informal caregivers who are very attentive, who can gain access to home-based medical care resources is optimal,” Harrison said. “That quality of care, one-on-one, is going to be far higher than is often available in residential care and nursing facilities.”

In fact, the researchers said the trend is moving away from nursing homes.

“Rates of nursing home use are declining because they are expensive and people generally prefer the familiarity of home,” Harrison explained. “People with dementia benefit from consistent and predictable environments and caregivers.”