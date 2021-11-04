Share on Pinterest Stretching and other physical activity can help reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis. Sabrina Bracher/Getty Images

Osteoarthritis usually appears in the knees, hips, and hands.

Researchers say that physical activity doesn’t increase the risk of developing osteoarthritis in the knee.

In fact, they say some exercises can actually help reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Researchers say physical activity is not linked with the development of osteoarthritis in the knee.

In an analysis published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, researchers said they found the amount of energy expended during exercise and the duration of physical activity did not increase the risk of developing osteoarthritis.

“Knowing that the amount of physical activity and time spent doing it is not associated with the development of knee osteoarthritis is important evidence for both clinicians and the public who may need to consider this when prescribing physical activity for health,” Thomas Perry, BSc, PhD, a co-lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Oxford in England, said in a press release.

In undertaking their analysis, researchers drew on data from six studies involving 5,065 participants. Some participants had osteoarthritis in their knees while others didn’t. All participants were over the age of 45.

The participants were followed for a period of between 5 and 12 years.

Researchers found that whole-body physical activity in sports, walking, or cycling did not have an association with knee osteoarthritis.

The benefits of physical activity on cardiovascular health are well established, but until now the impact of physical activity on osteoarthritis was unclear.

“The existing literature on this topic has been mixed but generally supports this result,” Dr. Matthew Baker, clinical chief in the division of immunology and rheumatology at Stanford University in California, told Healthline.

“Physical activity is complex and difficult to measure. Prior work suggests that vigorous exercise for greater than 4 hours per day likely increases the risk of developing knee osteoarthritis, but moderate levels of physical activity may not,” he said.