Children exposed to just a few minutes of unhealthy food and beverage marketing ate more during and after the ads. Share on Pinterest In spite of all your efforts to steer your children toward fresh fruits and vegetables, junk food ads may still have a strong hand in driving your kids toward overeating. Of course, you could keep your kids from watching ad-filled TV shows or movies. But junk food ads also show up all over the internet and even in video games. Sometimes food marketing is subtler — like logos on packaging or special food deals. But it’s just as effective “‘Free popcorn Monday’ at our movie theater has conditioned my 9-year-old to ask for popcorn each time we go to the movies,” Angela Cardello Pattison, a mother from Pennsylvania, told Healthline. “When we don’t go on those days we don’t buy anything. My daughter still asks, though.” Read more: Get the facts on childhood obesity »

Food ads may shape behavior A new study, published online this week in Obesity Reviews, raised even more red flags about the power of junk food marketing aimed at children. “Our meta-analysis showed that in children exposed to unhealthy dietary marketing, dietary intake significantly increased during, or shortly after, exposure to advertisements,” study author Bradley Johnston, Ph.D., a scientist at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and assistant professor at McMaster University in Ontario, told Healthline in an email. Researchers analyzed 29 previous randomized trials that together included almost 6,000 children ages 2 to 18 years old. These studies looked at many types of food and beverage marketing, including ads in TV shows, movies, video games, magazines, and packaging with licensed characters. Share on Pinterest On average, children in the studies were exposed to food or beverage ads for about 4 minutes. As a result, they ate 30 kilocalories more during the 17 minutes after seeing the ad, compared to kids who saw nonfood ads or no ads at all. This is about the same number of kilocalories found in one-tenth of a chocolate bar. It may not seem like a lot, but all those extra — and empty — junk food calories can add up. Plus, children watch at least 10 food-related ads each day. And the bulk of these ads are for products that are high in fat, sugar, and sodium. So the opportunity for ads to shape children’s eating behaviors is high. The results of the study also suggest that children 8 years of age and younger may be more susceptible to marketing of unhealthy foods and beverages. The researchers write that younger children may imitate the unhealthy behaviors they see in the ads. Read more: Getting rid of junk food in the checkout aisle »