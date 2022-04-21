Share on Pinterest Esperanza Rodriguez, left, shouts during a rally in support of abortion rights, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

A judge has temporarily blocked a Kentucky law that restricted abortion.

The new law had essentially ended abortion access in Kentucky.

Florida has also imposed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

The Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the 15-week abortion ban that went into effect last week.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, granted Planned Parenthood’s request to block the law, which had essentially eliminated all abortion services in the state.

House Bill 3 quickly went into effect and included regulations that were impossible for clinics to comply within a timely manner.

“Because Plaintiff cannot comply with HB 3 and thus cannot legally perform abortion services, its patients face a substantial obstacle to exercising their rights to a pre-viability abortion,” Jennings wrote in court documents.

The decision comes one week after Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed lawsuits challenging the law.

Meanwhile, in Florida, a law prohibiting most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is expected to take effect on July 1 unless that is blocked by a court order.

Reproductive rights advocates say both of these laws are unconstitutional under Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that has protected people’s right to have an abortion before fetal viability, which occurs around 24 weeks.

But the future of Roe, and the ways in which it protects people’s right to abortion, is uncertain.

The Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe in its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization.

That decision is expected this summer.

“If Roe and Casey are completely overturned — and the issue of reproductive choice becomes entirely determined by state legislative or constitutional authority — then most of the federal constitutional questions will be moot,” says Alison Gash, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Oregon.