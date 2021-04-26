“Together, both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a media briefing on April 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acted shortly after the CDC’s independent vaccine advisory committee recommended lifting the pause.

Several states moved quickly to resume their rollout of the one-dose vaccine.

U.S. federal health officials said on April 23 that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could restart, with vaccine fact sheets updated to warn of rare blood clot risks.

On April 23, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) looked at the risks and benefits of the J&J vaccine.

The CDC identified 15 cases of a rare blood clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) in people who had received the J&J vaccine.

As of April 21, three of these people had died, seven were still hospitalized, and five had been sent home.

This is out of nearly 8 million vaccine doses administered in the United States before the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine on April 13.

“Based on an in-depth analysis, there is likely an association, but the risk is very low. What we are seeing is the overall rate of events was 1.9 cases per million people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during the April 23 media briefing.

“In women 18 to 49 years, there was an approximate 7 cases per million. And the risk is even lower in women over the age of 50, at 0.9 cases per million,” she added.

Additional cases are under review, including among men.

The ACIP also looked at the benefits of resuming the J&J vaccine.

“For every 1 million doses of this vaccine, the J&J vaccine could prevent over 650 hospitalizations and 12 deaths among women aged 18 to 49, and this vaccine could prevent over 4,700 hospitalizations and nearly 600 deaths among women over 50,” Walensky said.

“These are significant numbers and show the important impact of this vaccine in our country,” she added.

During its meeting, the ACIP considered various scenarios, including restricting the use of the vaccine to people ages 50 years or older.

In the end, the committee voted to recommend use of the vaccine for people 18 years or older — the same as it had been before.

The FDA also updated the vaccine fact sheets for medical professionals and for vaccine recipients and caregivers to include information about the risk of rare blood clots accompanied by low platelet counts.

The final vote was 10 in favor of lifting the pause, 4 opposed, with 1 abstention.

“One of the reasons I think [the ACIP] decided to not have an age restriction on the vaccine is because the impact on COVID-19 deaths and ICU admissions is far greater if you make the vaccine widely available,” said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases and co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health, who was not a member of the committee.

Walensky said the pause in using the J&J vaccine allowed the CDC to identify any additional cases of these rare blood clots and inform healthcare professionals about the best way to treat this condition.

TTS is caused by an unusual immune reaction that targets platelets, which are cell fragments involved in clotting. This causes the platelets to clump together to form clots and results in a low platelet count.

Symptoms of TTS include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. These show up about 1 to 2 weeks after vaccination.

“People who develop these symptoms should call their doctor sooner rather than later to get evaluated,” said de St. Maurice. “If they don’t have a regular doctor, then they should go to an emergency room or an urgent care center to get evaluated.”

Treatment for TTS includes using blood thinners — but not heparin, which can worsen the condition — and an immune product called IVIG to regulate the antibody response.