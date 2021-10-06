Share on Pinterest Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Johnson & Johnson submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration supporting the use of a booster of its vaccine.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet October 14 and 15 to discuss boosters of the J&J and Moderna-NIAID vaccines.

The initial series of the J&J vaccine is a single dose, while both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines approved in the United States requires two doses for the initial series. Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration to support the use of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older. But the company said it will leave it up to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to decide who should receive a booster and how long after the initial dose it should be given. The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet on October 14 and 15 to discuss boosters of the J&J and Moderna-NIAID vaccines. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will also discuss “mix and match” boosters — when people receive a booster different from their initial regimen. The initial series of the J&J vaccine is a single dose, while both mRNA vaccines approved in the United States require two doses for the initial series.

Booster increases immune protection J&J’s submission included data from three separate studies showing that a booster given 2 or 6 months after the initial dose increased immune protection. In a phase 3 study, a booster given 56 days after the initial dose provided 94 percent protection against symptomatic COVID-19, and 100 percent protection against severe or critical COVID-19. Another phase 1/2 study showed that 1 week after a 6-month booster was given, antibody levels were nine times higher than after the initial dose. This increased to 12-fold after 4 weeks, the company said this week. “Our clinical program has found that a booster of our COVID-19 vaccine increases levels of protection for those who have received our single-shot vaccine to 94 percent,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, head of global research and development for J&J’s vaccine arm, said in a news release. “At the same time, we continue to recognize that a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that provides strong and long-lasting protection remains a crucial component to vaccinating the global population.” Last month, the company released data showing that a single dose of its COVID-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 81 percent effective against hospitalizations in the US. This included a time period when the Delta variant was spreading widely in the country. The study also showed that effectiveness against infection and hospitalization remained stable up to 5 months after the initial dose. These studies have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.