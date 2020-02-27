Share on Pinterest Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued alerts about Jimmy John’s sprouts. Getty Images

Jimmy John’s has pulled clover sprouts from the menu at its 2,800 restaurants in the United States.

The move came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent the company a warning letter after 14 people in 5 states became ill with E. coli and Salmonella infections after eating at Jimmy John’s restaurants.

The FDA reported that the company has had a history of foodborne bacterial contamination since 2012.

If you’re a regular at Jimmy John’s, don’t expect any sprouts on your sandwich the next time you order.

If you’ve eaten any in the past week, you might want to call your doctor if you’re not feeling well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert after 14 people in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Utah became sick after eating at Jimmy John’s restaurants in those states.

So far, no hospitalizations or deaths have been reported, but investigators are working to trace the source of the clover sprouts to determine where else they could have been sold and consumed.

“We are advising consumers who may have recently eaten sprouts at Jimmy John’s to monitor for symptoms of an E. coli infection and consumers should contact their health care provider if they have experienced common foodborne illness symptoms,” Frank Yiannas , deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response with the FDA, said in a statement.

In response, the sandwich chain pulled all clover sprouts from its nearly 2,800 Jimmy John’s restaurants nationwide on Feb. 24.

This comes after the FDA sent the company a warning letter about outbreaks over the past 8 years where customers were sickened after eating food from Jimmy John’s.

In the letter, William R. Weissinger, a program division director of the FDA’s Office of Human and Animal Foods, wrote that Jimmy John’s has “engaged in a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce,” including sprouts and cucumbers that caused several foodborne illness outbreaks dating as far back as 2012.