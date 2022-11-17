Share on Pinterest Actor Jennifer Aniston tried in vitro fertilization in her attempts to get pregnant. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Actor Jennifer Aniston recently made headlines by opening up about her attempts to have a baby and her use of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

IVF is not a surefire way to conceive, although it can help some get pregnant.

Experts offered their thoughts on Aniston’s revelations and what a person can do to maximize their chances of having a baby through IVF. Jennifer Aniston is making headlines once again. This time it’s not for her career or speculation over her love life, but instead, the movie and television star is opening up about her issues with fertility and her unsuccessful attempts at pregnancy. In a recent interview in Allure magazine, Aniston got candid about what a difficult time she had trying to become pregnant, including the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF). “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said. “All the years and years and years of speculation,” she added. “It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

Fertility is a common issue Aniston certainly isn’t alone in her fertility journey. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , assisted reproductive technology accounts for 2% of all births each year. However, many more people hoping to have a baby undergo IVF and other fertility treatments each year. Only 21% of IVF cycles in people under the age of 35 results in a live birth. The rate drops off as a person ages as follows: 35-37 years old: 17%

38-40 years old: 11%

41-42 years old: 5%

43-44 years old: 2%

44 and older: less than 1%

What a person using IVF can do to raise chances of success Jessica Monroe, PhD, RD, a dietitian who provides individualized nutrition counseling to people hoping to conceive, says there are things a person can do to raise the odds of success while going through IVF. “Diet and lifestyle can play a major role in helping to maximize your success with IVF,” Monroe told Healthline. “Eating lots of colorful fruits and vegetables, consuming full-fat dairy, incorporating seafood at least two times per week, and minimizing alcohol intake have all been shown to be beneficial in improving fertility outcomes.” Dr. Sheeva Talebian, a reproductive endocrinologist in New York City, says inflammation can be another factor. “While the data is limited, science suggests that by decreasing systemic inflammation, you may promote fertility. Inflammation may negatively impact egg health as well as the uterine environment,” she told Healthline. To decrease inflammation, Talebian recommends an anti-inflammatory diet low in sugar, gluten, and dairy along with safe and consistent exercise.

Does using Chinese teas or other holistic methods improve the chances of conceiving? Aniston talked about how she used Chinese teas in order to improve her chances. Experts say they support this method with some caveats as a way to maximize the chances of a successful IVF cycle. “The data varies on the benefit to these adjuncts but they may decrease inflammation, improve circulation and have anti-oxidant features which theoretically can improve fertility,” said Talebian. “There is room for herbs, teas, and tinctures in your fertility regimen and some have been used for hundreds of years,” Monroe added. “In the hands of an experienced traditional Chinese medicine practitioner,” Talebian noted, “herbs are safe to take pre-IVF treatment while prepping the body for treatment.” However, Talebian recommends that “during treatment, we generally advise patients to stop or consult with their [doctor] to confirm the herbs are safe to take in combination with Western medicine.” Monroe also notes that “there can be interactions between herbs, supplements, and medications so it’s always recommended that they be taken under the supervision of a healthcare professional.”