Image Provided by Not Today Flu

Actor Jason Alexander is speaking out about the importance of the flu vaccine.

Alexander teamed up with the Not Today, Flucampaign to spread awareness.

He shares experiences of how the flu interfered with key acting jobs.

Actor Jason Alexander is best known for his iconic role as George Costanza in the hit television show Seinfeld. But growing up, he considered a different career path besides acting.

“[My] mom was interested in me having a medical career because that’s a life that she found and she valued a life that was in service to other people. All her life she was a nurse and spent many years as a nurse educator,” Alexander told Healthline.

During her career, his mom established and ran a school of nursing in Livingston, New Jersey. She also worked alongside medical researcher Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine.

“[So] there was no nonsense about vaccinations in my house when I was growing up. My mom was an advocate and believer in these breakthroughs,” said Alexander.

While performing and acting turned out to be his true calling, his mom would be proud of his latest endeavor.

Alexander teamed up with the American Nurses Association (ANA) and Sanofi for their Not Today, Flucampaign, which empowers people to get the flu shot to help lower their risk of flu and its complications , including flu-related hospitalizations, pneumonia, and worsening of chronic conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, and diabetes.

“I was delighted to be asked to be part of it,” he said. “It’s one of the very rare good uses of celebrity — to stand next to things that are actually important.”

As part of the campaign, Alexander is featured in a lighthearted and funny video.

“Comedy is very healing. Comedy is very bonding…when you can get it right…[and] if it makes somebody laugh, laughter is still (they’re not kidding) it’s really good medicine,” he said.

His passion for comedy draws him closer to his mom’s passion for helping others. Over the years, he realized that while acting, directing, and telling stories were not the same kind of service work his mom provided, they allowed him an avenue to help others.

“[Doing] these kinds of public service work, talking about things that have value, that may or may not get enough attention in of themselves, and being a face for it or being a voice for it, that is exactly the kind of stuff my mother would have said, ‘good for you, little Jason. That’s exactly the way to do this,’” he said.

The fact that in this case, the Not Today, Flu campaign is about something that his mom would have been passionate about makes it all the more meaningful to him.