Acts of kindness, self-care, and gratitude are some of the ways you can beat back depression during the cold month of January.

If you feel depressed in January, it’s not just in your head.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and post-holiday blues can hit hard after the parties and tinsel fade away.

The disorder, in fact, affects at least 10 million people in the United States.

Experts say that these January blues can be caused by a number of reasons.

However, there are also many life-changing ways to avoid these seasonal downswings.

“You can shift your thought patterns, so you won’t be subjected to them,” Dr. Don Mordecai, Kaiser Permanente’s national leader for mental and behavioral health, told Healthline.

SAD has biological underpinnings and is fueled by less light.

“Fewer daylight hours wreaks havoc on the body,” Anthony DeMaria, PhD, supervising psychologist at Mt. Sinai-West Hospital’s Center for Intensive Treatment for Personality Disorders, told Healthline. “A variety of neurochemicals are affected.”

In darkness, for example, the body produces more melatonin, causing sluggishness and decreased energy.

For unknown reasons, women are more prone to having SAD, DeMaria adds.

People between ages 18 and 30 are affected too, along with people closer to the Earth’s poles.

In Maine alone, 10 percent of the state’s inhabitants can have SAD, DeMaria noted.

To get some relief, try light therapy boxes. People can experience profound symptom relief, says DeMaria.

Aside from darker days and nights, post-holiday blues can also cloud minds and hearts.

“Many people are distracted and busy during the holiday,” Charlynn Ruan, PhD, a clinical psychologist and founder of Thrive Psychology, told Healthline. “But in January, that doesn’t happen. There are no decorations and music. And the bills also starting coming in.”

There’s a sense of what may be coming next, agrees DeMaria.

“There can be a spent feeling,” he says, “and not having enough emotional resources.”