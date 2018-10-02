If ‘you don’t know jack about MS,’ Jack Osbourne is here to help.

In a recent video, reality star Jack Osbourne sits on a comfy brown chair inside in a dimly lit room accented with a burning fireplace. Classical music plays in the background.

“Oh, hello. I didn’t see you there,” he says, before explaining, “we’re going to be taking a journey to the origins of MS research. Jump aboard and let’s go travel time.”

The video is one of the latest in a series of webisodes created by Osbourne for his You Don’t Know Jack About MS campaign.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign was created along with Teva Pharmaceuticals and focuses on sharing information with people who have a new diagnosis or are living with MS.

“We try to humanize the experience for people,” Osbourne told Healthline. “We don’t root ourselves in research. We take the research and hard fact-based evidence that others have done and have proven to be true and we put a human face to it, whether it’s through my story or other people’s stories or educational videos that are easy to understand.”

That’s exactly what he does in the 5-minute long webisode, The 150 Year History of MS with Jack Osbourne. In the video, Osbourne looks back at how our understanding of MS has changed since 1868 when the disease was officially classified by professor Jean-Martin Charcot, who Osbourne notes was also the first to diagnose the condition in people.

Throughout the video, Osbourne talks about other developments of MS throughout history, including those of Dr. James Dawson, who in 1916 released a detailed description of MS as well as changes in lesions caused by the condition.

But why does he present the information in the form of a history lesson? Osbourne’s personal journey with MS sparked the idea.

In 2012, after experiencing optic neuritis (an inflamed optic nerve) and several months of pinching and numbness in his legs, Osbourne was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). While he experienced permanent damage to his right eye, he currently lives symptom-free.

He said understanding how MS treatment has evolved over time strikes a chord with him — and he’s a bit of a history buff as well.

“History is the only subject in school that I was any good at,” said Osbourne. “I love telling stories. I think it’s really important. Stories give you an idea of where we’re going to go from where we’ve been and I’ve never really seen anything that was breaking down the history of research into MS, especially as it pertains to the last hundred years or so.”

With his campaign team, Osbourne came up with a concise explanation of what the last hundred years plus have looked like “in an easy to digest, somewhat lighthearted way to tell something that is kind of intense,” he said.