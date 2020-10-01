Share on Pinterest COVID-19 cases are rising in much of the United States, but experts say they don’t expect widespread lockdowns like in the spring. Getty Images

Experts say it’s unlikely there will be a second lockdown in the United States no matter how high COVID-19 cases climb this fall and winter.

They say the country as a whole doesn’t appear to have the political and economic willpower to sustain such an effort.

They say if lockdowns do occur, they will vary from state to state and even city to city.

Europe is in the midst of its second wave of COVID-19 with some countries hitting higher numbers of daily cases than they did during their first wave last spring.

Meanwhile, experts in the United States, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci , say the United States is still in its first wave of the pandemic.

In March and April, many states were averaging about 32,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

In July, daily COVID-19 cases hit nearly 68,000, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

The current national rolling average of COVID-19 cases is more than 40,000 daily — short of the July peak, but higher than the number of cases during the first lockdowns in spring.

Experts say the numbers already warrant another lockdown, but circumstances have changed since April in terms of politics, economics, and science.

“It is not really a political calculation. Protecting the ability of our hospitals to handle viral surges was a major component of many stay-at-home orders,” Heather Meade, a healthcare policy advisor and principal Washington Council for Ernst and Young, told Healthline.

“That said, there does not seem to be any appetite from governors, the administration, or Congress to encourage a second wave of stay-at-home orders if we can continue to take alternate measures to curb the spread, such as encouraging mask wearing, social distancing, and other public health actions,” Meade said.

Dr. Daniel B. Fagbuyi, an emergency physician in Washington, D.C., and Obama administration biodefense and public health advisor, was more blunt in his assessment.

“I don’t believe there will be a second lockdown,” he told Healthline. “America does not have the willpower or the leadership to withstand another shutdown or more economic devastation.”

He continued, “Lives and livelihoods are being lost and the government has not been able to agree on the fundamentals that science does not equal politics, masks save lives, racial disparities exist and are a public health emergency, and that the U.S. government needs to bail out the masses (middle class, small business, and those experiencing economic hardship) with funds during this economic and medical crisis.”